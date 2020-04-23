Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.N. agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Around $1 trillion (809.91 billion pounds) of debt owed by developing countries should be cancelled under a global deal proposed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Thursday to help them overcome the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's developing economies, which were already struggling with a rapidly growing debt burden, now confront a record global downturn, plummeting prices for their oil and commodities exports and weakening local currencies.

"This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable," Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD's Division on Globalisation and Development Strategies, said.

Some 64 low-income countries are already spending more on debt service than their health systems, UNCTAD said in a report calling for a global plan to relieve the burden of debt servicing for poor countries which will need to boost spending on their healthcare systems and economic stimulus

High-income developing countries have debt service obligations of between $2 to $2.3 trillion in 2020 and 2021 alone. Middle and low-income countries have debt service obligations of $700 billion to $1.1 trillion.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40a'Don't cancel, postpone', Portugal urges tourists in voucher scheme
RE
11:38aWall Street jumps on hopes worst for labor market is over
RE
11:38aKansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Composite Index Falls to Lowest Ever
DJ
11:33aREASSEMBLING NORMALITY : A return to routine at reopened IKEA in Israel
RE
11:31aU.N. agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
RE
11:27aDomino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining
RE
11:25aHershey pulls 2020 forecast, warns of weak sales as consumers curb spending
RE
11:24aPompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding
RE
11:24aSouth Africa's SAA faces wind-down or liquidation, rescue team says
RE
11:22aDomino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group