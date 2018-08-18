Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.N. chief suggests options for improved Palestinian protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 01:08am CEST
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, speaks to the media after a meeting with Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado at the Presidential house in San Jose, Costa Rica

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The protection of Palestinian civilians could be improved by the deployment of U.N.-mandated armed forces or unarmed observers, a beefed-up U.N. civilian presence or expanded U.N. assistance, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote in a report on Friday.

The United Nations General Assembly requested the report in a resolution adopted in June that condemned Israel for excessive force against Palestinian civilians and denounced the firing of rockets from Gaza into Israeli civilian areas, but did not mention Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.

The resolution asked for proposals to ensure "the safety, protection and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation, including ... recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism."

Guterres outlined four options, but he did not make a specific recommendation. He noted that all options would need the cooperation of both parties, a sustained cessation of hostilities and additional resources to ensure they were viable.

"The combination of prolonged military occupation, constant security threats, weak political institutions, and a deadlocked peace process provides for a protection challenge that is highly complex politically, legally and practically," he wrote.

Armed U.N. peacekeepers or armed forces from a group of like-minded states operating under a United Nations mandate could be deployed to offer physical protection, Guterres said. This option, however, would need a Security Council mandate and the United States, a close ally of Israel, would likely wield its veto.

A U.N. or non-U.N. civilian observer mission could be deployed "with a specific mandate to report on protection and well-being issues and provide local mediation," Guterres said. This would also need a U.N.-mandate.

A third option could be expanding current U.N. programs and development and humanitarian aid to address the needs of Palestinian civilians more effectively and strengthen Palestinian institutions, he wrote.

The final option could be to send additional U.N. human rights, coordination and political officers to boost monitoring and reporting on the situation and increase the U.N.'s visibility, Guterres said.

The General Assembly resolution requesting the report was adopted with 120 votes in favour, eight against and 45 abstentions. It was put forward in the General Assembly after the United States vetoed a similar resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council.

"The best way to ensure the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population is still the negotiation of a comprehensive, just and final settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict," Guterres said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

By Michelle Nichols

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aSTEWART SHOPS : It’s the Grand Opening of Granville!
PU
02:11aCHOW LINE : Two Cutting Boards are Better Than One
PU
01:21aNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Star Party at Tuzigoot National Monument
PU
01:08aU.N. chief suggests options for improved Palestinian protection
RE
01:01aThank you to Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
01:01aCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : 120 animal ag groups push Senate on disease response plan
PU
12:50aMCT Integrates its MCTlive! Secondary Marketing Software with Freddie Mac for Automated Loan Sale Pricing and Commitment
SE
12:06aCITY OF SAN GABRIEL CA : New girders arrive at the Alhambra Wash Bridge
PU
12:06aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic
PU
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources
2MICHAEL KORS : MICHAEL KORS : Does Michael Kors Belong in Your Portfolio?
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : backed Qutoutiao files for U.S. IPO
4SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS : SKYWORKS : Closes Acquisition of Smart Interface Innovator Avnera Corporation
5PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : PENN NATIONAL GAMING : becomes first Pa. casino to seek sports betting certificate

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.