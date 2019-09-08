U RIGHT International : CHANGE IN ULTIMATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

福 晟 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

CHANGE IN

ULTIMATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has been notified by Mr. Pan Weiming ("Mr. Pan WM"), the ultimate controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company, that on 7 September 2019 he transferred (i) all the issued shares in Tongda Enterprises Limited ("Tongda") to Mr. Pan Haoran ("Mr. Pan HR"), the son of Mr. Pan WM; and (ii) the 1,080,000 ordinary shares of par value HK$0.01 each in the Company (each, a "Share") directly held by Mr. Pan WM to Tongda, by way of a gift with no monetary consideration as part of a family succession plan (the "Transfer").

