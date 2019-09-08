|
U RIGHT International : CHANGE IN ULTIMATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
09/08/2019 | 07:07pm EDT
FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED
福 晟 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00627)
CHANGE IN
ULTIMATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions.
The Company has been notified by Mr. Pan WM, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, that on 7 September 2019 he transferred (i) all the issued shares in Tongda to Mr. Pan HR, the son of Mr. Pan WM; and (ii) the 1,080,000 Shares directly held by Mr. Pan WM to Tongda, by way of a gift with no monetary consideration as part of a family succession plan.
This announcement is made by Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The Company has been notified by Mr. Pan Weiming ("Mr. Pan WM"), the ultimate controlling shareholder (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company, that on 7 September 2019 he transferred (i) all the issued shares in Tongda Enterprises Limited ("Tongda") to Mr. Pan Haoran ("Mr. Pan HR"), the son of Mr. Pan WM; and (ii) the 1,080,000 ordinary shares of par value HK$0.01 each in the Company (each, a "Share") directly held by Mr. Pan WM to Tongda, by way of a gift with no monetary consideration as part of a family succession plan (the "Transfer").
Immediately before the Transfer, Mr. Pan WM directly and indirectly held a total of 6,416,140,000 Shares (representing approximately 56.45% of all the Shares then in issue), of which 1,080,000 Shares were beneficially held by Mr. Pan WM and 6,415,060,000 Shares by Tongda.
Immediately after the Transfer, Mr. Pan HR became the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, indirectly holding a total of 6,416,140,000 Shares (representing approximately 56.45% of all the Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement) through Tongda.
Shareholding structure immediately before the Transfer
Mr. Pan WM
100%
|
|
Tongda
|
1,080,000 Shares
|
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,415,060,000 Shares
|
|
|
(56.45%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholding structure immediately after the Transfer
Mr. Pan HR
100%
Tongda
6,416,140,000 Share
(56.45%)
the Company
Implications under the Takeovers Code
An application has been made on behalf of Mr. Pan HR to the Executive Director (the "Executive") of the Corporate Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission pursuant to Note 6 to Rule 26.1 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") for, and the Executive has granted, a waiver from his obligation to make a mandatory general offer (the "Offer") for all the Shares (other than those acquired or agreed to be acquired by him and parties acting in concert (as defined under the Takeovers Code) with him) which would have otherwise arisen as a result of the Transfer pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.
By order of the board of directors
Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited
Pan Haoran
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 7 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises seven executive directors, namely Mr. Tong Wentao, Mr. Pan Haoran, Mr. Pan Jungang, Ms. Wu Jihong, Mr. Wu Yang, Mr. Li Jinrong and Mr. Tang Kwok Hung and four independent non- executive directors, namely Mr. Yuen Chee Lap, Carl, Mr. Yang Xiaoping, Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles J.P. and Dr. Tse Hiu Tung, Sheldon.
The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
