U RIGHT International : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

福 晟 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

OF THE BOARD

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces the following changes to the Board.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Mr. Pan Weiming ("Mr. Pan") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director and chairman of the Board with effect from 7 September 2019 as he would like to devote more time to his other business engagements.

Mr. Pan has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude towards Mr. Pan for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

Mr. Pan Haoran, an executive Director, will temporarily perform the duties of the Chairman of the Board.