Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U RIGHT International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

福 晟 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENT

This announcement is made by Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") voluntarily.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has noted the decrease in the trading price and increase in trading volume of the shares of the Company (the "Shares") today. Having made all such enquiries with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for those price or trading volume movements or of any information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Board also confirms that the operations of the Company remain normal.

Shareholders of the Company and public investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the Shares.

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Haoran

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Tong Wentao, Mr. Pan Haoran, Mr. Pan Jungang, Ms. Wu Jihong, Mr. Wu Yang, Mr. Li Jinrong and Mr. Tang Kwok Hung and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles J.P., Dr. Tse Hiu Tung, Sheldon, Mr. Yang Xiaoping and Mr. Yuen Chee Lap, Carl.

Disclaimer

U-RIGHT International Holdings Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 04:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
01:21aNSK : Welcomes Visitors to CEATEC 2019
PU
01:20aEXCLUSIVE : China Everbright Group to restructure, pursue billion-dollar Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
01:18aHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY : Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
RE
01:16aYIT : started numerous residential apartment building projects in Finland in July–September
PU
01:16aJUPITER ENERGY : Corporate Presentation October 2019
PU
01:11aSÜDZUCKER : Südzucker confirms full-year 2019/20 forecast
PU
01:11aSAMSUNG C&T : SHI secures orders for two LNG carriers from MISC
PU
01:08aSnakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuations
RE
01:07aAPPLE : removes Hong Kong map app after Chinese criticism
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group