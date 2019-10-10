U RIGHT International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULLSUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

福 晟 國 際 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00627)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNUSUAL PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENT

This announcement is made by Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited (the "Company") voluntarily.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has noted the decrease in the trading price and increase in trading volume of the shares of the Company (the "Shares") today. Having made all such enquiries with respect to the Company as is reasonable in the circumstances, the Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for those price or trading volume movements or of any information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Board also confirms that the operations of the Company remain normal.

Shareholders of the Company and public investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the Shares.

This announcement is made by the order of the Company. The Board collectively and individually accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Fullsun International Holdings Group Co., Limited

Pan Haoran

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Tong Wentao, Mr. Pan Haoran, Mr. Pan Jungang, Ms. Wu Jihong, Mr. Wu Yang, Mr. Li Jinrong and Mr. Tang Kwok Hung and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles J.P., Dr. Tse Hiu Tung, Sheldon, Mr. Yang Xiaoping and Mr. Yuen Chee Lap, Carl.