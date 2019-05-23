Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. $16 billion farm aid program to help expand markets: USDA's Perdue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 10:04am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's $16 billion aid program will help American farmers hurt by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, including efforts to open the door to their products outside of China, the U.S. agriculture secretary said on Thursday.

"Some of this $16 billion is going to be used for market access programs to go and build markets elsewhere," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "If China's decided not to play, then we'll sell these great products elsewhere."

Perdue did not offer further details, but the USDA is scheduled to release more information on the aid package later on Thursday. Trump is also scheduled to address the nation's farmers at a 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT) White House event.

Part of the aid package could include direct payments to U.S. farmers of $2 per bushel for soybeans, Bloomberg reported this week.

Perdue cited efforts already underway to boost access for U.S. farm goods in India, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, among other countries, but acknowledged that China was the main player and expressed hope that talks could get back on track.

"We're having small singles and double hits out here," he told Fox Business. "But obviously the China market is huge. We would hope they would come back to the table."

Purdue added that he hoped Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 meeting in Japan could help revive negotiations.

Perdue also acknowledged that U.S. farmers - a key constituency that helped Trump secure the White House in 2016 -- have been hit hard by the months-long trade fight with Beijing, and accused China of targeting the president ahead of his 2020 re-election bid.

"Farmers have been hurt disproportionately and China knows. They've gone right at President Trump's base politically that makes farmers feel pain, and he's not letting them bear the brunt of that," Perdue told the network.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jeffrey Benkoe and Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:18aTESLA DELIVERIES SET TO TOP RECORD IN SECOND QUARTER : Musk email
RE
10:17aU.S, EU, Japan seek to complete text on subsidies to rein in China
RE
10:14aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Launch 2019 Cereal Competition
PU
10:04aU.S. $16 BILLION FARM AID PROGRAM TO HELP EXPAND MARKETS : USDA's Perdue
RE
10:04aNEW TARIFFS ON CHINESE GOODS TO COST TYPICAL U.S. HOUSEHOLD $831 A YEAR : NY Fed research
RE
10:00aUNITED STATES : New home sales worse than estimates at 673K
09:57aIran stores more oil on land and at sea as exports slump
RE
09:57aLoan growth fuels profit beat at Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank
RE
09:56aPOMPEO SAYS HUAWEI CEO LYING OVER TIES TO CHINA GOVERNMENT : Cnbc
RE
09:51aChina says U.S. needs to fix 'wrong actions' as Huawei ban rattles supply chains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : Trade worries, poor data slam European shares
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
5Oil extends losses, set for worst week in six months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About