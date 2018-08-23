Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Air Force Issues Solicitation for LED Whiteboards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Mary Esther, Florida, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force issued a solicitation for LED whiteboards in two classrooms at Hurlburt Field. This opportunity is set-aside for 8(a) businesses and offers are due by September 5, 2018. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

334118 is the associated NAICS code for this opportunity. This solicitation requires the removal of the existing dry-erase whiteboards, projectors, and cables. The specific type of whiteboard that the Air Force is looking for is the TRUTOUCH 840 Ultra-HD LED multi-touch displays. The exact specifications for this contract can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Offers are to be submitted to Sarah R. Thomas (sarah.thomas.19@us.af.mil). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Measurement Device And Method For Estimating Mouthfeel And Behavior Of Alimentary Bolus During Eating And...
AQ
09:53pHog Futures Fall to Lowest Since 2016
DJ
09:52pHONDA MOTOR : "Li-Fi Instrument Panel, Virtualization, And Coaching" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180225896)
AQ
09:52pSTRYKER : Patent Issued for Patient Support Apparatus With Hydraulic Control System (USPTO 10,047,770)
AQ
09:52pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : What makes Big Data big?
PU
09:51pTRANSUNION : Higher Home Lending Limited to Best Borrowers
AQ
09:50pCANADA SHOULD BRING IN STRONGER RAIL CARS FOR CRUDE BEFORE 2025 : official
RE
09:50pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:49pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Nutritional Compositions With 2fl And Lnnt For Use In Inducing A Gut Microbiota Close To The One Of Breast...
AQ
09:49pU.S. Representative Karen Handel Visits Delta Dental Insurance Company for Town Hall With Leading North Fulton County Employer
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade row escalates
5AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.