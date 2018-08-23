U.S. Air Force Issues Solicitation for LED Whiteboards

Mary Esther, Florida, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force issued a solicitation for LED whiteboards in two classrooms at Hurlburt Field. This opportunity is set-aside for 8(a) businesses and offers are due by September 5, 2018. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

334118 is the associated NAICS code for this opportunity. This solicitation requires the removal of the existing dry-erase whiteboards, projectors, and cables. The specific type of whiteboard that the Air Force is looking for is the TRUTOUCH 840 Ultra-HD LED multi-touch displays. The exact specifications for this contract can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Offers are to be submitted to Sarah R. Thomas (sarah.thomas.19@us.af.mil). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

