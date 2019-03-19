Log in
U.S. Air Force Issues Sources Sought for Contemporary Music Director

03/19/2019 | 11:21am EDT

Emerado, N.D. , March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Air Force issued a Sources Sought notice for a Contemporary Music Director for the 319th Air Base Wing Chapel. As a Sources Sought notice, this opportunity does not yet have a designated set-aside. Contractors who are interested are to respond by March 25, 2019. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

711130, Musical Groups and Artists is the designated NAICS code for this opportunity. Interested parties are to submit a capability statement to Ashley K. Joyner Mendes (ashley.joyner_mendes@us.af.mil). More information can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

Another piece of information the Air Force wants from interested vendors is the verification of a System for Award Management (SAM) registration. All federal contractors are required to get registered in SAM. For a quick registration without errors, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is a third-party firm that offers full-service SAM registrations for businesses. 

USFCR is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.


If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


