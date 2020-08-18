Log in
U.S. Air Force Selects Mocana to Develop Solutions for Protecting Military Technology from Cyberattack

08/18/2020 | 08:43am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana, a developer of cybersecurity solutions for IoT and operational technology in critical infrastructure, has been awarded an Air Force Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to provide advanced cyber protection for military systems.

The $1.5 million contract is designed to establish end-to-end digital supply chain security and provenance, from software development to the point of presence on embedded systems. Mocana will work with the Air Force to provide a solution securing the digital chain of custody, ensuring the integrity and non-repudiation of data while reducing the likelihood of cyberattacks on key embedded systems.

This Phase II SBIR contract award recognizes Mocana’s continued expansion into developing and delivering essential cyber protection solutions for government and military customers.

“Vulnerabilities in the digital supply chain pose a real threat to the reliability and operational availability of mission-critical technology, in both defense and civilian infrastructure,” said Dave Smith, president of Mocana. “This Phase II SBIR award to Mocana reflects the Air Force’s commitment to seeking innovative cybersecurity solutions in support of our warfighters.”

The SBIR Program was established by Congress in 1982 to fund research and development by small businesses of 500 or fewer employees. The Air Force, via a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX, has streamlined the SBIR process to speed the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead, creating opportunities for a broader range of innovation.

About Mocana

Mocana’s mission is to protect the nation’s most critical devices and the data they produce from unauthorized control, manipulation, and weaponization. The company ensures trust is measurable and demonstrable at all levels, not merely implied. Mocana’s patented core technology protects more than 100 million devices today and is trusted by over 200 of the largest energy, government, healthcare, manufacturing, IoT, telecommunications & networking, and transportation companies globally. Learn more at https://www.mocana.com.

Media/Analyst Contact: 
Joel Don
Director of Marketing and Communications
joeldon@mocana.com

