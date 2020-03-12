Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Air Force Sponsors Spy Movie-Style Physical Hacking Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 07:02am EDT

The Air Force Research Laboratory is sponsoring an elite hacking challenge for New York City-area colleges and universities that will test students’ ability to hack into physical security systems.

“No Mr. Bond, I Expect You to Hack” (found at www.thespywhopwnedme.com) is a sophisticated spy movie-style hacking challenge that involves both cyber and physical break-in techniques. The three-stage capture-the-flag hacking competition involves reverse engineering, vulnerability discovery and exploit development specific to embedded and cyber-physical systems. To win, participants will have to circumvent remote monitoring systems (IP security cameras), remote defense systems (simulated gun turret) and access control systems (RFID door locks) in order to gain access to a secure container.

Winners will receive paid internships with AFRL partners, performing cutting-edge work in embedded cybersecurity.

Online qualifying rounds have already begun, and the final physical challenge will take place at Red Balloon Security’s new headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on March 21, 2020.

Disclaimers:

This effort sponsored by the Air Force under MOU FA8750-15-3-6000. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute copies for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright or other restrictive legends.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the Air Force or the U.S. Government.

For more information, visit www.thespywhopwnedme.com.

About Red Balloon Security

Founded in 2011, Red Balloon Security (www.redballoonsecurity.com) is a leading cybersecurity provider and research firm that specializes in the protection of embedded devices across all industries. The company’s technology defends embedded systems with a suite of host-based firmware security solutions that provide continuous runtime protection of firmware and secure embedded systems against exploitation. Red Balloon Security’s pioneering R&D is led by a team of world-class academic researchers and developers who have published seminal research papers in the fields of embedded security and intrusion detection, led US Department of Defense-funded research activities, ethically disclosed vulnerabilities within hundreds of millions of ubiquitous embedded devices and worked as embedded security researchers within various intelligence agencies.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aKLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS : Mandatory notification of trade by Primary Insiders
AQ
11:27aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Resignation of Director
AQ
11:26aERCROS S A : Purchase of treasury shares announcement
PU
11:26aPSI SOFTWARE : Logistics and agiplan GmbH Conclude Partnership
PU
11:26aFORM 8-K : Current Reports
PU
11:26aSterling's battle-ready budget
PU
11:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Update on Dutch VAT (MAR)
PU
11:26aCHINA RESOURCES LAND : Voluntary announcement-land acquisition update for the month ended 29 february 2020
PU
11:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc 38.5b AMENDMENT
PU
11:26aEDYNAMIC LEARNING : Announces New Workplace & Internship Readiness Course to Support Industry Partnerships
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : warns on virus but says impact minimal so far
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group