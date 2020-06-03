Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Airlines April 2020 Fuel Use Down 70.% in One Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:21am EDT

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) today released U.S. airlines' April Fuel Cost and Consumption numbers.

Fuel consumed by U.S. airlines' scheduled services:

April 2019 1.5 billion gallons
March 2020 1.2 billion gallons
April 2020 447 million gallons

April 2020 fuel consumption was the lowest since in records dating back to 2000.

Cost per gallon for U.S. airlines' scheduled services:

April 2020 cost per gallon was the lowest since April 2016 ($1.33).

Total cost for U.S. airlines' scheduled services fuel:

April 2020 fuel total cost was the lowest in records dating back to 2000.

The Fuel Cost and Consumption page can be found here: https://www.transtats.bts.gov/fuel.asp Summaries by month are also available.

Preliminary fuel cost and consumption numbers are industry summaries only. Airline fuel costs may be affected by hedging, contracts that allow airlines to limit exposure to future changes in fuel prices. The next monthly web update with May data is scheduled for July 8.

Individual airline numbers through December are available on the BTS website. Individual airline numbers for January, February and March will be available with the BTS first-quarter 2020 financial release on June 15. Individual airline numbers for April will be available with the BTS second-quarter 2020 financial release on Sept. 14.

###

Disclaimer

BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 15:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aASHMORE GLOBAL USD : Opportunities Ltd - Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares
PR
11:32aThird Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Notice of AGM
PR
11:32aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Illinois Casualty Company
BU
11:31aSUBSEA 7 S A : awarded renewables contract offshore Scotland
PU
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 03.06.2020
AQ
11:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Market-leading office brokers join JLL
PU
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 3.6.2020
AQ
11:31aNPF OF SBERBANK : women make retirement savings 50% more often than men
PU
11:31aWULFF GROUP PLC : Share repurchase 3.6.2020
AQ
11:31aADAPTEO CORPORATION : Share repurchase 3.6.2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group