U S Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau : TTB Newsletter for August 17, 2018

Greetings! This week's top news includes the re-publication of the wine BAM, new grape varieties approved for use designating American wine, sentencing in TTB criminal case, and notice of the latest meeting of the National Organics Standards Board.

THE WINE BEVERAGE ALCOHOL MANUAL LABELING GUIDANCE DOCUMENT IS BACK!

After a long absence, the Wine Beverage Alcohol Manual, or BAM is back online. The BAMs are practical guides to the mandatory labeling requirements for Wine, Distilled Spirits, and Malt Beverages. We've updated the wine BAM so that it contains the most recent information about wine labeling requirements. Use the BAMs as a complement to the regulations to understand how to design or create a label that contains all the information that current TTB regulations require to be on the label.

CARRICANTE AND NERELLO MASCALESE GRAPE VARIETIES APPROVED FOR DESIGNATING AMERICAN WINE

We recently granted administrative approval for the use of the Carricante and Nerello Mascalese grape varieties on American wine labels. Wine bottlers may use these names, as well as others granted administrative approval, to label American wines pending the results of our next rulemaking to revise the list (found in 27 CFR 4.91) of grape variety names approved for use in designating American wines.

Visit our American Grape Variety Names page at TTB.gov for additional information about the regulation of grape variety names.

UNLICENSED CIGARETTE MANUFACTURER SENTENCED TO PRISON AND ORDERED TO PAY $3.5 MILLION

On Friday, August 10, 2018, Jeffrey Lazare was sentenced to one year and a day in prison and was order to pay $3.5 million after having pled guilty to shipping, selling, and distributing cigarettes without maintaining the required records. Lazare's failure to maintain required records was part of an effort to avoid paying the federal excise tax (FET) on the cigarettes he manufactured and distributed. His 38 separate sales of 10,000 or more cigarettes were subject to an FET of at least $247,623.60 that he did not pay.

A copy of the press release is available at the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York website.

MEETING OF THE NATIONAL ORGANIC STANDARDS BOARD

TTB regulations provide that organic claims appearing on alcohol beverage labels and in advertisements must comply with the requirements of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) National Organic Program (NOP) regulations at 7 CFR part 205, as interpreted by the USDA.

SOURCE: Federal Register | Vol. 83, No. 154 | Thursday, August 9, 2018

AGENCY: Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA.

ACTION: Public meeting.

SUMMARY: In accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), is announcing a meeting of the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) to assist the USDA in the development of standards for substances to be used in organic production and to advise the Secretary of Agriculture on any other aspects of the implementation of the Organic Foods Production Act (OFPA).

DATES: The Board will receive public comments via webinars on October 16 and 18, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An in-person meeting will be held October 24-26, 2018, from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In-person oral comments will be heard on Wednesday, October 24, and possibly Thursday, October 25, 2018. The deadline to submit written comments and/or sign up for oral comment at either the webinar or face-to-face meeting is 11:59 p.m. ET, October 4, 2018.

Read the Federal Register Notice for additional information.

