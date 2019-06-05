U.S. Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Management Device Market to Reach over $5.8 billion by 2025 – New Study by iData Research

According to the latest suite of reports by iData
Research, the United States anesthesia, respiratory and sleep
management device market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2018, and is
expected to exceed $5.8 billion by 2025. The entire market value
includes anesthesia delivery units (ADU), anesthesia monitors,
anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), anesthesia
disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen
therapy devices, sleep apnea devices and sleep diagnostic devices.
Despite market saturation in the anesthesia monitors and anesthesia
delivery unit segments, there are some markets that are shifting
dramatically, due to technological improvements. These shifts include
the movement away from traditional nebulizers with compressors towards
more technologically advanced, ultrasonic products, including vibrating
mesh nebulizers. In oxygen therapy, there is a shift away from
traditional oxygen cylinders towards more efficient and convenient
portable oxygen concentrators, which are also being purchased as an
additional oxygen therapy device for each patient. Finally, in sleep
therapy, auto-titrating devices are becoming more popular than the more
traditional continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, which do
not account for changes in airflow.
The largest segments in this market are the therapeutic sleep management
and oxygen therapy devices. Overall, these markets will continue to grow
as a result of the aging population and an increasing number of
diagnoses and procedures. Price erosion is the single most critical
factor in the majority of these markets, and thus will limit the
potential growth in this market.
The segment exhibiting the fastest growth, at almost a 9% CAGR, is the
anesthesia information management system market. The market is being
primarily driven by hospitals improving cost management structures,
increasing use of AIMS and data mining, and stricter regulations
regarding the electronic medical record systems used by hospitals and
clinics.
Philips Respironics is the leading competitor with nearly one-quarter of
the market share. This company specializes in respiratory devices,
therapeutic sleep management and patient monitors. Philips predominantly
focuses their efforts on equipment instead of the disposables market
segments.
Following closely behind Philips is ResMed, holding the second-leading
position through the company’s major presence in the sleep therapy and
diagnostic markets. Overall, ResMed is expected to continue to
experience revenue growth due to recent acquisitions and new product
releases.
