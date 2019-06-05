U.S. Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Management Device Market to Reach over $5.8 billion by 2025 – New Study by iData Research

According to the latest suite of reports by iData Research, the United States anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management device market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to exceed $5.8 billion by 2025. The entire market value includes anesthesia delivery units (ADU), anesthesia monitors, anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen therapy devices, sleep apnea devices and sleep diagnostic devices.

Despite market saturation in the anesthesia monitors and anesthesia delivery unit segments, there are some markets that are shifting dramatically, due to technological improvements. These shifts include the movement away from traditional nebulizers with compressors towards more technologically advanced, ultrasonic products, including vibrating mesh nebulizers. In oxygen therapy, there is a shift away from traditional oxygen cylinders towards more efficient and convenient portable oxygen concentrators, which are also being purchased as an additional oxygen therapy device for each patient. Finally, in sleep therapy, auto-titrating devices are becoming more popular than the more traditional continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, which do not account for changes in airflow.

Get A Free Sample Analysis from the U.S. Market Report Suite for Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices

The largest segments in this market are the therapeutic sleep management and oxygen therapy devices. Overall, these markets will continue to grow as a result of the aging population and an increasing number of diagnoses and procedures. Price erosion is the single most critical factor in the majority of these markets, and thus will limit the potential growth in this market.

The segment exhibiting the fastest growth, at almost a 9% CAGR, is the anesthesia information management system market. The market is being primarily driven by hospitals improving cost management structures, increasing use of AIMS and data mining, and stricter regulations regarding the electronic medical record systems used by hospitals and clinics.

Philips Respironics is the leading competitor with nearly one-quarter of the market share. This company specializes in respiratory devices, therapeutic sleep management and patient monitors. Philips predominantly focuses their efforts on equipment instead of the disposables market segments.

Following closely behind Philips is ResMed, holding the second-leading position through the company’s major presence in the sleep therapy and diagnostic markets. Overall, ResMed is expected to continue to experience revenue growth due to recent acquisitions and new product releases.

For Further Market Information

More insights like this can be found in a new series of reports published by iData Research entitled the US Market Report Suite for Anesthesia, Respiratory and Sleep Management Devices – MedSuite.

Email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005793/en/