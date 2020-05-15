U.S. April Retail Sales Down 16.4% -- 2nd Update

By Harriet Torry

U.S. lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic prompted record monthly drops in retail spending and industrial output, as consumers pulled back sharply on shopping and eating out and factories suffered a sharp drop in demand.

The Commerce Department on Friday said retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online, fell a seasonally adjusted 16.4% in April from a month earlier. The drop eclipsed a revised 8.3% drop in March sales, and marked the steepest month-over-month decline in records dating to 1992.

The Federal Reserve separately said industrial production dropped 11.2% in April, its steepest monthly fall on records dating back more than a century, as the coronavirus response closed factories, sapped demand and froze supply chains.

"They're just dramatically weak numbers," said Jim O'Sullivan, an economist at TD Securities. "We're obviously in this big hole now." He said a key question is how long it takes to climb out of it, which depends in part on the speed of reopening.

Social distancing, business closures, travel restrictions and other disruptions that started in mid-March have taken a particularly heavy toll on retail stores and restaurants, many of which remain closed or are opening gradually as states begin to reopen their economies.

Consumer spending in April was down more than 20% from the same month last year, and certain categories posted dramatic declines. Clothing-store sales in April were nearly 90% lower than a year earlier, while sales at department stores, bars and restaurants, and sporting goods stores were all down nearly half. By contrast, sales were up over 20% on the year for online retailers and up 12% at food and beverage stores.

Lower vehicle sales and spending at bars and restaurants drove last month's decline in retail sales, but nearly every other category suffered too as commuters worked from home and malls remained shut.

The exception were sales at nonstore retailers, a category that includes internet merchants such as Amazon.com Inc. and which grew 8.4% month-over-month.

Grocery stores saw a 13.2% decline in sales, while receipts at bars and restaurants were down 29.5% from the prior month as establishments kept their doors shut or switched to delivery only.

Sales were weak across a range of categories, but nonessential businesses were particularly hard hit. Sales at furniture stores dropped 58.7% and electronics fell 60.6%. Clothing sales plummeted 78.8% from March.

"April was the cruelest month," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a consulting firm. Retail spending likely bottomed out in the first week of May, he said, with spending picking up due to Mother's Day and gradual state reopenings.

"It's going to be less worse with each month," said Mr. Johnson, "as people slowly come out of the foxhole and enter the mainstream of American consumerism."

Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output, and retail sales account for about a quarter of all consumer spending. In March, when widespread closures started midway through the month, spending on clothing, electronics, sporting goods, furniture and motor vehicles all fell by double digits.

Workers also are losing jobs in record numbers because of the coronavirus pandemic, another factor hitting consumer spending. And declining consumer sentiment has economists worried about how quickly people will return to spending, as the economy opens back up.

A measure of consumer confidence rose in May as government stimulus checks improved consumers' finances. The University of Michigan's preliminary index of consumer sentiment rose to 73.7 from 71.8 in April. Still, personal financial prospects for the year ahead continued to weaken, falling to the lowest level in almost six years, the survey found.

Fern Cole, a Denver bus driver, is spending less than usual and cooking at home "just because I don't know if my paycheck's going to be there next week."

Ms. Cole, who lives in Westminster, Colo., has been limiting her outlays to roughly one visit to the grocery store a month and some online purchases of craft items and fish food.

"Every day I'm putting my life at risk, my job is to get people to and from work," the 61-year-old said. "Now it's really scary, you just don't know who has [coronavirus]."

Some retailers are also unlikely to weather the pandemic and face permanent closures.

"2020 is going to be a year of rebalancing," said Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk during an earnings call Monday. The athletic-apparel retailer reported that about 80% of global business has been at a standstill since mid-March, and revenue may drop as much as 60% in the second quarter.

Retailers on both sides of the Atlantic are "trying to figure out how fast they can open and how fast the consumer is going to come back," Mr. Frisk said.

In China, economic data showed some signs of improvement in April as the first country hit by the coronavirus began returning to work, though rising joblessness continued to weigh heavily on consumer spending.

Retail sales were down 7.5% from a year earlier, an improvement from the 16% decline in March. Still, early signals of May consumption suggests rising joblessness and plateauing income are leading Chinese consumers to tighten their purse strings.

Josh Wolfgang, owner of outdoor sports retailer SkiEssentials in Stowe, Vt., has been operating online only for about the past month, and said "people are looking for deals." Bikes and Rollerblades are doing well, since "people are at home, they have their kids at home, they get a bike and go outside."

That trend is also helping the boating industry, according to recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine Inc.'s CEO Austin Singleton. Sales "really came to a screeching halt" in mid-March, but have picked up in April and May, since boating is a leisure activity that allows people to control their social distancing and get outside.

Competition from European vacations, summer camps and festivals has been largely eliminated for this summer because of coronavirus shutdowns, and "that has driven a lot of business in our direction," Mr. Singleton said.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com