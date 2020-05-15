U.S. April Retail Sales Down 16.4% -- Update

By Harriet Torry

Retail spending fell a record 16.4% in April from March, as consumers pulled back sharply on shopping and eating out due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The drop in U.S. retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, gasoline stations, restaurants, bars and online, eclipsed a revised 8.3% drop in March sales, which was the steepest month-over-month decline in records dating to 1992.

Commerce Department data show retail sales dropped in every major category in April except at nonstore retailers, a category that includes internet merchants such as Amazon.com Inc. Sales at nonstore retailers grew 8.4% month-over-month.

Grocery stores saw a 13.2% decline in sales, while receipts at bars and restaurants were down 29.5% from the prior month.

Sales were weak across a range of categories, but nonessential businesses were particularly hard hit. Sales at furniture stores dropped 58.7% and electronics fell 60.6%. Clothing sales plummeted 78.8% from March.

Social distancing, business closures, travel restrictions and other disruptions that started in mid-March have taken a particularly heavy toll on retail stores and restaurants, many of which remain closed or are opening gradually as states begin to reopen their economies.

The Federal Reserve separately is expected to report Friday that industrial production -- a measure of factory, utility and mining output, including oil and natural gas production -- fell a seasonally adjusted 11.1% in April, which would be the biggest monthly drop in records dating back more than a century.

"April is the ugliest month of data that we're going to get," said Joel Naroff of Naroff Economic Advisors. "This is giving us an indication of how much we have to do just to get back to where we were."

Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output, and retail sales account for about a quarter of all consumer spending. In March, when widespread closures started midway through the month, spending on clothing, electronics, sporting goods, furniture and motor vehicles all fell by double digits.

Workers also are losing jobs in record numbers because of the coronavirus pandemic, another factor hitting consumer spending. And declining consumer sentiment has economists worried about how quickly people will return to spending, as the economy opens back up.

Fern Cole, a Denver bus driver, is spending less than usual and cooking at home "just because I don't know if my paycheck's going to be there next week."

Ms. Cole, who lives in Westminster, Colo., has been limiting her outlays to roughly one visit to the grocery store a month and some online purchases of craft items and fish food.

"Every day I'm putting my life at risk, my job is to get people to and from work," the 61-year-old said. "Now it's really scary, you just don't know who has [coronavirus]."

Some retailers are also unlikely to weather the pandemic and face permanent closures.

"2020 is going to be a year of rebalancing," said Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk during an earnings call Monday. The athletic-apparel retailer reported that about 80% of global business has been at a standstill since mid-March, and revenue may drop as much as 60% in the second quarter.

Retailers on both sides of the Atlantic are "trying to figure out how fast they can open and how fast the consumer is going to come back," Mr. Frisk said.

Josh Wolfgang, owner of outdoor sports retailer SkiEssentials in Stowe, Vt., has been operating online only for about the past month, and said "people are looking for deals." Bikes and Rollerblades are doing well, since "people are at home, they have their kids at home, they get a bike and go outside."

That trend is also helping the boating industry, according to recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine Inc.'s CEO Austin Singleton. Sales "really came to a screeching halt" in mid-March, but have picked up in April and May, since boating is a leisure activity that allows people to control their social distancing and get outside.

Competition from European vacations, summer camps and festivals has been largely eliminated for this summer because of coronavirus shutdowns, and "that has driven a lot of business in our direction," Mr. Singleton said.

