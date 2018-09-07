Log in
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Issues Solicitation for Unmanned Survey Vessel

09/07/2018 | 04:20pm CEST

Portland, Ore. , Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a solicitation for an unmanned surface vessel. This opportunity is a 100% total small business set-aside and quotes are due by September 21, 2018. For assistance in meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

336612 is the associated NAICS code for this opportunity. This vessel needs to be made in the U.S. or have a full U.S. repair and support facility. The high-speed surface operation and cruise speed need to be in between 8-20 kts. The exact specifications for this contract can be found on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Questions are to be submitted to Brandon Lasich (503-808-4637, brandon.m.lasich@usace.army.mil). Contracting officers will be unable to assist with specific contractor requirements such as registration in the System for Award Management (SAM).

SAM is the mandatory registration that all federal contractors must complete before making offers to perform any work for the government. This system can be tricky to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Programbid training, and proposal writing services. They not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but also have pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/

US-Federal-Contractor-Reg-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
