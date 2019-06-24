Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Army awards Vricon contract for One World Terrain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 08:31am EDT

McLean, VA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vricon is pleased to announce that on 14 June 2019, the U.S. Army, working through the Training and Readiness Accelerator, awarded Vricon an Other Transaction Agreement to build One World Terrain (OWT). One of the key objectives of OWT is to provide an accurate and realistic 3D global terrain that replicates the military’s operational environment. Specifically, OWT is part of the Synthetic Training Environment's Common Synthetic Environment (CSE).

The CSE is the platform enabler of the Synthetic Training Environment that will allow units and soldiers to conduct realistic, multi-echelon collective training anywhere in the world. The Common Synthetic Environment is composed of three foundational capabilities: One World Terrain, Training Management Tool, and Training Simulation Software.

“We are honored that the Army chose the Vricon solution for its One World Terrain capability,” said Eric von Eckartsberg, president and CEO of Vricon’s U.S. government business unit, Vricon Systems LLC. “Because OWT is a pillar of the Army’s Synthetic Training Environment, our solution will help the Army to train like it fights and fight like it trains." 

The Vricon OWT solution starts with the Globe in 3D commercial foundation data layer to create a geo-specific, high-resolution whole-Earth representation that accurately reflects the complexities of operational environments. The Vricon OWT solution will bridge the gap between future STE training operations and actual operational requirements for GEOINT analysis, mission planning, mission rehearsal, and sensor fusion.

“We see the potential in OWT to spark major innovations for scaling the solution to meet growing demands across the military,” adds vice president Isaac Zaworski. “For the first time in history, the Army will be able to train every soldier in the exact same digital environment that they will have at their disposal when it comes time to deploy into active operations anywhere on the planet.”

The total value of this prototype project, if all phases and options are exercised, is $94,768,900. To learn more about Vricon’s 3D solutions, visit vricon.com

About Vricon 

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit http://www.vricon.com

Attachment 

Craig Brower
Vricon
+1 (757) 251-0291
craig.brower@vricon.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aSYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aESSENT GROUP LTD. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:52aBANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : Sharjah Islamic Bank eyes raising $500m bonds
AQ
08:52aClasscraft Launches “Story Mode,” Helping K-12 Teachers Harness the Power of Storytelling
GL
08:51aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : More Companies Link Executive Pay to Sustainability Targets -- Journal Report
DJ
08:50aENDRA LIFE SCIENCES : to Showcase TAEUS(TM) Liver Application at the 2nd International Conference on Fatty Liver (ICFL 2019)
PU
08:50aABSOLICON SOLAR COLLECTOR : Greenline Africa signs framework agreement on acquisition of production line in South Africa
PU
08:50aEXPEDIA : Orbitz Travel Survey Shows Three-in-Four Vacationers are Planning a Road Trip for Their Pets this Summer
PU
08:50aONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : chairman stepping down amid talks of political bid
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5Oil up on U.S.-Iran tensions but demand concerns cap gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About