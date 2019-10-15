Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

U.S.-Asia oil shipping rates slip from record highs as tanker fears ease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 06:39pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

HOUSTON/NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Freight rates to ship U.S. crude to Asia eased on Tuesday from record levels as the shock of a global tanker shortage due to U.S. sanctions on a Chinese firm began to fade, according to market sources.

Shipping U.S. crude to some of the largest Asian customers became unprofitable after costs rose as high as $11 a barrel in the past two weeks, threatening to crimp November shipments.

In late September, the United States imposed sanctions on two units of China's COSCO, which operates more than 50 supertankers. Washington alleged that the units violated U.S. sanctions on Iran. Freight rates for supertankers surged across the globe to ship oil, particularly to Asia.

As of Tuesday, the assessed rate for chartering a supertanker from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Singapore ranged from $16 million to $17.2 million, or about $8 to $8.50 per barrel, shipbrokers said. That was down as much as $6 million from estimates on Monday, they said.

Suggested rates to China dropped to $17.5 million, or about $8.75 a barrel, from a record $22 million, according to another shipbroker.

The drop in prices followed a lull in U.S. oil tanker fixtures since late last week, shipbrokers said. Analysts said a long period of such lofty rates could pinch U.S. exports.

"Tanker rates need to re-rate back to economically palatable levels to entice U.S. exports," said Michael Tran, commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The astronomical freight rates of last few days had eroded export economics from the Gulf Coast."

In early October, U.S. oil exports to Asia dropped to 508,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the seven-day period ended Oct. 7, from 1.1 million bpd in the previous week, according to market intelligence firm Kpler.

U.S. crude exports worldwide were 3.4 million bpd in the first week of October, highest since mid-June, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Though freight rates have begun to ease, traders said U.S. crude exports in the second half of November could still drop if tanker fixture activity remains low. Supertankers, known as Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), can carry around 1.8 million to 2 million barrels apiece.

Freight Rates for VLCCs from the Arab Gulf to Asia had reached more than $300,000 per day, but by Tuesday dropped to $200,000 per day, according to tanker market data published by ship brokerage firm Charles R. Weber Company Inc.

'THE LEVELS WERE CRAZY'

Some vessels that were booked provisionally from the Arab Gulf and U.S. Gulf Coast have also failed over the past two days, brokers said.

"The levels were crazy and now charterers are dropping what they can," one shipbroker said of the failed fixtures.

Occidental Petroleum Corp last week had provisionally chartered the Hong Kong Spirit VLCC for a record $15.8 million for departure to Asia next month, sources said. That does not mean the voyage will actually be completed.

Overall, cash grades of crude oil weakened in recent days in response to the climb in shipping costs. Nigeria's Bonny Light, one of the key West African crude grades, has been offered at a 14-year low, near parity with dated Brent.

In the United States, Gulf Coast export grades such as WTI at East Houston, known as MEH, <WTC-MEH> slid to one-month lows on Monday. The flagship U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude at Midland rose to about 25 cents a barrel over U.S. crude futures on Tuesday after trading at parity with futures on Monday, a one-month low.

Weakening WTI Midland prices are expected to divert flows inland to Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures instead, traders said.

(Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston, Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Julia Payne in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)

By Collin Eaton, Devika Krishna Kumar and Julia Payne
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EATON CORPORATION PLC 1.56% 82.12 Delayed Quote.17.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.61% 58.84 Delayed Quote.12.04%
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.99 End-of-day quote.-34.00%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.72% 40.8 Delayed Quote.-33.01%
WTI -1.10% 52.94 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
06:39pU.S.-Asia oil shipping rates slip from record highs as tanker fears ease
RE
05:30pTREASURY RALLY, LOW RATES KEY TO STOCK GAINS : Bill Gross -- Update
DJ
11:42aRIPE FOR A FALL : private equity debt rush stokes bond market fears
RE
10:34aBoE's Vlieghe sees lower rates if Brexit delayed again
RE
08:11aZero rates and QE still in Fed's playbook for 'ordinary recession' - Bullard
RE
03:59aJGBs dip, trade anxiety supports long-dated bonds
RE
12:26aPhilippine central bank announces reserve requirement cut for bonds
RE
10/14Bond Investors Worry This Is as Good as It Gets -- Update
DJ
10/14Interest Rates Are Falling -- But Your Credit-Card Rate Could Be Going Up
DJ
10/14Interest Rates Are Falling -- But Your Credit-Card Rate Could Be Going Up
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
3Alitalia gets qualified thumbs-up from Atlantia, state railways
4Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Textron, Inc. - TXT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group