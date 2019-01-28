Log in
U.S. Authorities Unveil Sweeping Set of Actions Against China's Huawei

01/28/2019 | 04:50pm EST

The Trump Administration unveiled a sweeping set of actions -- including criminal charges -- against China's Huawei Technologies Co. in its latest salvo against the telecom giant, with authorities unsealing a set of indictments just days before U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume.

In a pair of cases unsealed Monday, federal prosecutors accused Huawei of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and of stealing trade secrets from a U.S. business partner, portraying the company as a flouting U.S. laws while trying to do business in the country.

