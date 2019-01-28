Log in
U.S. Authorities Unveil Sweeping Set of Charges Against China's Huawei--Update

01/28/2019 | 04:57pm EST

By Kate O'Keeffe and Aruna Viswanatha

The Trump administration unveiled a sweeping set of actions -- including criminal charges -- against China's Huawei Technologies Co. in its latest salvo against the telecom giant, with authorities unsealing a set of indictments just days before U.S.-China trade talks are set to resume.

In a pair of cases unsealed Monday, federal prosecutors accused Huawei of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and of stealing trade secrets from a U.S. business partner, portraying the company as a flouting U.S. laws while trying to do business in the country.

The cases, obtained in separate indictments in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Washington state, were detailed by senior officials from the departments of Justice, Commerce and Homeland Security on the first day the government reopened after a 35-day shutdown -- and just two days before negotiators for the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks in Washington, D.C.

The U.S.'s escalating, global campaign against Huawei has drawn in allies and enraged Beijing -- which has detained a series of foreign citizens in recent weeks on suspicion of endangering China's national security in what analysts view as retaliatory measures. Chinese officials have denied any links.

