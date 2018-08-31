U.S. Autonomous Car Market 2018-2023 - There Will Be Some 20.8 Million Autonomous Vehicles in Operation in the U.S. by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US
Autonomous Car Market - Segmented By Type, Geography and Vendors
Forecasts, Shares and Trends (2018 - 2023)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous car market is estimated to reach USD 60 billion by
2030.
By 2020, it is expected that 10 million self-driving cars will be on the
road while there will be more than 250 million smart cars cars connected
to high-tech networks sharing the road with them. There are already
self-driving features on several vehicles that are available today
thanks to Tesla, Mercedes and BMW.
It is expected that, by 2030, there will be some 20.8 million autonomous
vehicles in operation in the U.S. As the technology for autonomous
vehicles continues to develop, it may be necessary for state and
municipal governments to address the potential impacts of these vehicles
on the road (Source: Statista). The US has been actively introducing and
updating its legislation on autonomous vehicles each year. In 2017, 33
states in the US have introduced legislation.
Notable Market Developments
-
Google's self-driving car project Waymo has already logged the
equivalent of 300 years of driving experience on city streets since
2009 and promises to free up our time, lower stress, make our roadways
safer and improve transportation for us all.
-
Uber is testing out and investing USD 300 million to develop a fleet
of self-driving vehicles further.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Technological Trends
5. Market Dynamics
6. US Autonomous Car Market, Segmented By Level of Automation
7. US Autonomous Car Market, Segmented by ADAS features
8. US Autonomous Car Market, Segmented By Components
9. US Autonomous Car Market, Segmented By Fuel Type
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
-
AUDI
-
BMW
-
Daimler
-
Ford
-
Porsche
-
Volkswagen Group
-
Tesla
-
Waymo (Google)
-
UBER
-
Renault-Nissan Alliance
-
General Motors
-
Delphi
-
Volvo
12. Future Outlook of the Market
