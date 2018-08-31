U.S. Autonomous Car Market 2018-2023 - There Will Be Some 20.8 Million Autonomous Vehicles in Operation in the U.S. by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US Autonomous Car Market - Segmented By Type, Geography and Vendors Forecasts, Shares and Trends (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous car market is estimated to reach USD 60 billion by 2030.

By 2020, it is expected that 10 million self-driving cars will be on the road while there will be more than 250 million smart cars cars connected to high-tech networks sharing the road with them. There are already self-driving features on several vehicles that are available today thanks to Tesla, Mercedes and BMW.

It is expected that, by 2030, there will be some 20.8 million autonomous vehicles in operation in the U.S. As the technology for autonomous vehicles continues to develop, it may be necessary for state and municipal governments to address the potential impacts of these vehicles on the road (Source: Statista). The US has been actively introducing and updating its legislation on autonomous vehicles each year. In 2017, 33 states in the US have introduced legislation.

Notable Market Developments

Google's self-driving car project Waymo has already logged the equivalent of 300 years of driving experience on city streets since 2009 and promises to free up our time, lower stress, make our roadways safer and improve transportation for us all.

Uber is testing out and investing USD 300 million to develop a fleet of self-driving vehicles further.

