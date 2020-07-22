U.S.-Based UserTesting Names GB Kumar Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific

UserTesting continues its international expansion by adding top executive sales leadership to support customers and drive the adoption of Human Insights in Asia

UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced the appointment of GB Kumar as the company’s first Asia Pacific regional Vice President of Sales. UserTesting has nearly 50 subscription customers in Asia Pacific with leading brands including Agoda, Canva, Destination NSW, Energy Australia, Meitu Inc., Photo Infotech Inc., and Yun Yun. These companies leverage the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to get fast feedback on their products, messaging, and experiences, in a cost effective-way – from consumers in their markets, or in other countries–to build empathy for their end-users so they can make more informed business decisions.

According to research by eMarketer, six of the top 10 fastest-growing ecommerce countries in 2019 hail from the Asia Pacific region, led by India and the Philippines at more than 30 percent growth and rounded out by China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea. Despite this, many Asia Pacific countries have yet to differentiate on customer experience as a strategy. At Forrester’s 2017 CX Forum in Singapore, analyst Fred Giron referenced a finding from 311 marketing decision-makers in Asia Pacific–citing 72 percent viewed customer experience as an important priority, yet only 23 percent had a customer experience strategy in place.

“Asia Pacific countries are going through significant changes in buyer behaviour and trade patterns, which needs to be clearly understood for companies to sustain a competitive edge and grow their business,” said GB Kumar. “UserTesting can help these companies gain empathy for their customers by delivering deep and actionable insights–and these customer insights will help them regain the business momentum to accelerate out of the crisis.”

An accomplished business and sales leader with more than 20 years of experience, Kumar brings extensive experience leading teams across Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East. Kumar most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and General Manager of India Operations at Prysm Inc, a leading display and visual collaboration solutions provider. Prior to Prysm, Kumar held multiple geo leadership roles at Intel, Tech Mahindra, and Cisco.

“We are very excited to have GB join us to lead our expansion into Asia. He brings a proven track record of being able to develop and scale sales organizations for some of the world’s top technology companies, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our international footprint,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting.

UserTesting will be adding new career opportunities in Asia Pacific. To inquire, please visit the careers page. UserTesting is a Forbes’ Best Companies to Work for recipient 2019 and an Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work 2019 & 2020. UserTesting is also ranked #1 user research platform by G2, a leading peer-to-peer review website.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting’s on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital, and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 1,500 subscription customers, including more than half of the world’s top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

