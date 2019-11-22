U.S. Bill Splits Hong Kong Activists and Business Groups

By Steven Russolillo and Natasha Khan

HONG KONG -- U.S. legislation that could strip Hong Kong of preferential trade status if Beijing encroaches on the region's political freedoms is dividing protesters who fought for it and business groups that fear it paves the way for economically painful measures.

The bill, passed by the House and Senate, calls for the U.S. secretary of state to certify annually that Hong Kong is independent enough from Beijing to retain favored trading status, which for decades has helped it to flourish as a global financial and trading center.

The bill also allows the U.S. to impose sanctions and travel restrictions on individuals who commit human-rights abuses in Hong Kong.

President Trump, who on Friday called the Hong Kong protests a complicating factor in trade talks with China on Friday, hasn't said if he would sign the bill.

Concerns over Beijing encroaching on Hong Kong's autonomy have contributed to the social unrest and violence that have gripped the city for more than five months, prompting a steep drop in tourism and pushing the economy into a recession.

The loss of preferential status could leave Hong Kong's exports susceptible to U.S. tariffs from which they are currently exempt. Limits could be placed on sensitive technology sold to Hong Kong. And further unpredictability in the city could make the financial hub less appealing to multinational companies. Hong Kong is the entry point for more than half of all foreign direct investment into China, and for much of China's outbound investment.

Pro-democracy supporters and human-rights advocates in Hong Kong have applauded the bill for lending support to the protests and taking a stand against Beijing.

But it has rankled some business advocates who fear it could hurt Hong Kong's already struggling economy and further enmesh the city in the U.S.-China trade dispute.

"We welcome a bill that takes human rights into consideration but we are worried about some of the unintended consequences that the bill could bring," said Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. She said it could eventually lead to a change in the special trade status, "which has been very economically successful in terms of cooperation between the U.S. and Hong Kong."

Ms. Joseph said she doesn't expect an immediate impact to the economy or business conditions, "but it does open a crack in the door for that to happen."

Hong Kong has operated as a semiautonomous territory under a "one country, two systems" regime since the former British colony was returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. It has long been a preferred destination for Chinese and international bankers and companies to do business because it has a Western-style legal and regulatory system that is seen as fair and nonpolitical.

Since 1992, the U.S. has extended special privileges to Hong Kong because of its unique legal status, treating it separately from China under the Hong Kong Policy Act -- and helping the territory flourish as a financial hub.

The new bill would give the U.S. more levers to use to show displeasure at how Beijing is managing the city.

The Hong Kong government estimates there are more than 1,300 U.S. companies operating in the city and 85,000 U.S. citizens living here. The government said it expressed deep regret over the bill's passage and that foreign legislatures shouldn't interfere with Hong Kong's internal affairs.

The bill received bipartisan support in the U.S. with lawmakers praising it as a way to support pro-democracy protesters. "The United States stands in solidarity with freedom-loving people of Hong Kong and we fully support their fight for freedom," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.).

Protesters gathered in the city's Central business district on Friday and chanted "Sign the bill, save Hong Kong." Young Hong Kong activists, including Joshua Wong, had urged the U.S. at a congressional hearing in September to reassess the city's trade status.

"The passing of the bill will provide moral support for the Hong Kong protesters, though it'll unlikely change their course in any substantial way," said Samson Yuen, an assistant professor of political science at Hong Kong's Lingnan University. The bill could prompt a more hard-line response from Beijing in the short run, he said.

China has condemned the bill. "We demand that the U.S. pull back before it is too late," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

The U.S. legislation could complicate efforts to break a stalemate in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

"Hong Kong risks getting tangled in the wider U.S.-China trade dispute," said Felix Chung, a pro-business lawmaker who leads the city's Liberal Party.

For years, foreign companies and Chinese investors have used Hong Kong as an outpost for investing in mainland China.

"You might see slower FDI growth if people lose confidence or if they feel they are uncertain about Hong Kong's outlook in terms of its autonomy or rule of law," said Tommy Wu, a senior Asia economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong. "Now you have an additional layer of uncertainty."

He said the U.S. legislation wouldn't change much in the short term.

"I wouldn't expect the U.S. to take any actual action yet. But the thing is this is now on the table every year," he said. "It's a low-probability event, but a very high-impact event should the U.S. actually amend or change some of the status that Hong Kong is enjoying at the moment."

Write to Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com and Natasha Khan at natasha.khan@wsj.com