U.S. Blacklists Cuban State-run Oil Company Over Venezuela

07/03/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

By Mengqi Sun

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Cubametales, alleging the Cuban state-run oil import and export company continues to import oil from Venezuela, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday.

The designation comes as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Havana over its support of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, which the Trump administration has said is illegitimate and corrupt. The U.S. said that Cuba has been providing support, including defense, intelligence and security assistance, to the Maduro regime in exchange for oil.

Havana-based Cubametales allegedly has received and chartered shipments of oil from Venezuela to Cuba, and has expanded its operations to include other oil products such as sulfur fuel and diluted crude oil, the Treasury said.

Cubametales and Venezuela state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA, are also responsible for setting the terms and conditions for up to 53,000 barrels of PdVSA oil exports a day to be shipped to Cuba on a quarterly basis, as part of a 2000 agreement between the governments of Cuba and Venezuela, according to the statement. The U.S. blacklisted PdVSA in January in an effort to cripple President Maduro's government and empower opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Efforts to reach Cubametales on Wednesday weren't successful. The Cuban mission to the United Nations didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Treasury also removed Italian shipping company PB Tankers SpA from the blacklist Wednesday after the company ended a charter agreement with Cubametales and took additional steps to increase scrutiny of its business operations. The U.S. blacklisted PB Tankers in April, saying one of the company's vessels allegedly was used to deliver oil products from Venezuela to Cuba.

"Treasury's decision to remove restrictions on PB Tankers and unblock previously sanctioned vessels is a reminder that positive changes in behavior can result in the lifting of sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com

