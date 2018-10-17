U.S. Boosts Credit Line to Mexico in Gesture of Ties

By William Mauldin and Anthony Harrup in Mexico City

The U.S. is boosting the size of a credit line available to Mexico in times of need, part of a largely symbolic display of close ties as the countries prepare to sign a new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. Treasury Department officials said Wednesday they would triple the size of a credit facility known as the exchange stabilization agreement, potentially allowing Mexico to borrow up to $9 billion, compared with $3 billion under a previous agreement when the original Nafta came into force. Mexico also has a $3 billion line with the U.S. Federal Reserve that isn't expected to change.

The size of the credit program, which comes in the form of a temporary swap line, is small compared with Mexico's economy. Mexico already has a so-called flexible credit line of up to $87 billion with the International Monetary Fund that hasn't been used. Mexico has previously drawn on the Treasury credit program in the aftermath of its economic crisis known as the Tequila Crisis in the 1990s. Treasury officials say there is no current indication that emergency funding is needed in Mexico, which has $173 billion in foreign-currency reserves.

Under the agreement, Mexico can request funding and the amount and rate will be negotiated between the two countries, officials said.

While the amount is relatively small, the expected formal signing of the credit deal by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mexican counterparts shows how the Trump administration is seeking to boost ties with Mexico as the countries prepare to sign an updated and amended version of Nafta in late November, shortly before Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes office.

President Trump harshly criticized Mexico and Mexicans in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, and the rhetoric initially weighed on efforts to renegotiate Nafta. Mexico renewed the IMF credit line for two years in November 2017, amid uncertainty over the future of trade relations with the U.S. and the 2018 Mexican presidential elections.

Yet relations improved this year as Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, hammered out a deal on new rules for auto trade. In the end, the U.S. agreed to a new version of Nafta, to be called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, with Mexico before convincing Canada to join the new deal at the end of September.

The USMCA deal affects banks and international finance, and includes a provision to deter countries from manipulating their currencies to gain a trade advantage -- the first such language in a trade agreement. Treasury officials said the provision is enforceable, providing for consultations and some recourse against countries that don't live up to transparency requirements on monetary policy.

Mr. López Obrador, a leftist candidate who initially worried some in the business community, won Mexico's July election in a landslide. So far his reassurances that his government will maintain fiscal discipline and respect central bank autonomy have been well-received by markets, leading the peso to appreciate around 6% against the U.S. dollar since the election.

Mr. López Obrador has been supportive of the new trade deal and has drawn praise from Mr. Trump.

Josh Zumbrun

contributed to this article.

