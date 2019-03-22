U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 39% in First Five Months of Fiscal 2019 --Update

By Kate Davidson

The U.S. budget gap widened 39% in the first five months of the fiscal year as tax revenues held steady and federal spending increased.

The government ran a $544 billion deficit from October through February, the Treasury Department said Friday, compared with $391 billion during the same period a year earlier. Federal outlays rose 9%, to $1.8 trillion, while revenues declined less than 1%, to $1.28 trillion.

Part of the increase in the deficit was attributable to a shift in the timing of certain payments, which made the deficit appear larger. If not for those timing shifts, the deficit would have risen 25% from the same period in fiscal year 2018.

Higher spending on health care, the military and tariff assistance programs for farmers pushed the deficit to a record $234 billion in February, 9% higher than the same period a year earlier, as federal spending outpace tax collections.

The government typically runs a deficit in the month of February, as the Treasury begins to send out tax refunds to individuals, and businesses aren't due to make any scheduled tax payments.

Last month, federal tax receipts rose 7%, due in part to a 5% increase in individual income-tax collection compared with February 2018. The rise is significant, a senior Treasury official said, because employers were withholding income from individual taxpayers at a higher rate for part of February 2018, before the Tax Cuts and Job Act took effect mid-month.

The tax code overhaul enacted in 2017 had constrained federal revenues over the past year. Going forward, Treasury expects revenue collection to stabilize or increase as rising wages boost workers' paychecks.

Another source of rising revenues last month was tariff collections, which rose $3 billion, a 93% increase from February 2018. That was partially offset by higher spending by the Agriculture Department, which a senior Treasury official attributed to assistance programs for farmers facing retaliatory tariffs.

On a 12-month basis, revenues declined 0.7% and outlays rose 5%. For the 12 months ended February, the deficit totaled $932.2 billion, or 4.5% as a share of gross domestic product, the highest since May 2013.

