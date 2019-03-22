Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 39% in First Five Months of Fiscal 2019 --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

The U.S. budget gap widened 39% in the first five months of the fiscal year as tax revenues held steady and federal spending increased.

The government ran a $544 billion deficit from October through February, the Treasury Department said Friday, compared with $391 billion during the same period a year earlier. Federal outlays rose 9%, to $1.8 trillion, while revenues declined less than 1%, to $1.28 trillion.

Part of the increase in the deficit was attributable to a shift in the timing of certain payments, which made the deficit appear larger. If not for those timing shifts, the deficit would have risen 25% from the same period in fiscal year 2018.

Higher spending on health care, the military and tariff assistance programs for farmers pushed the deficit to a record $234 billion in February, 9% higher than the same period a year earlier, as federal spending outpace tax collections.

The government typically runs a deficit in the month of February, as the Treasury begins to send out tax refunds to individuals, and businesses aren't due to make any scheduled tax payments.

Last month, federal tax receipts rose 7%, due in part to a 5% increase in individual income-tax collection compared with February 2018. The rise is significant, a senior Treasury official said, because employers were withholding income from individual taxpayers at a higher rate for part of February 2018, before the Tax Cuts and Job Act took effect mid-month.

The tax code overhaul enacted in 2017 had constrained federal revenues over the past year. Going forward, Treasury expects revenue collection to stabilize or increase as rising wages boost workers' paychecks.

Another source of rising revenues last month was tariff collections, which rose $3 billion, a 93% increase from February 2018. That was partially offset by higher spending by the Agriculture Department, which a senior Treasury official attributed to assistance programs for farmers facing retaliatory tariffs.

On a 12-month basis, revenues declined 0.7% and outlays rose 5%. For the 12 months ended February, the deficit totaled $932.2 billion, or 4.5% as a share of gross domestic product, the highest since May 2013.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pCITY OF PALMETTO FL : CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization and Infrastructure Project Sub-System 4
PU
03:08pTurkish lira tumbles in echoes of last year's meltdown
RE
02:50pDEA DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION : Additional Affiliates of Ghost Face Gangsters Street Gang Plead Guilty to Federal Charges
PU
02:45pSEMICONDUCTOR DEMAND DRIVERS INCREASE ACROSS THE BOARD IN 2018 BLOG : 03/22/19
PU
02:43pKey trade official Willems to leave White House in midst of China talks
RE
02:43pU.S. Treasuries signal trouble, stocks fall after weak data
RE
02:40pBUSINESS AND HUMAN RIGHTS : African mining pollution case could tighten law on parent company liability
PU
02:35pTrump taps a strident Powell critic for spot on Fed board
RE
02:35pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : March 18-24
PU
02:35pWall Street stumbles as investors spooked by signs of economic slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : plays down compliance issues after shares drop
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
5NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.