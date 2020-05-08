Log in
U.S. Budget Deficit Hit $737 Billion in April as Taxes Slow, Spending Rises, CBO Says

05/08/2020 | 01:57pm EDT

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Federal spending and budget deficits soared in April as the government raced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The government spent $976 billion and recorded a budget deficit of $737 billion, according to a CBO estimate released Friday. The deficit stemmed from the deteriorating economy, delays in tax deadlines and the government's efforts to fill the holes in household and corporate budgets.

Tax revenue in April was $239 billion, a 55% drop from last year, as individuals and companies deferred payments. CBO expects that most of those payments will come later, but some won't as businesses become insolvent.

Federal spending in April was more than double what it was a year earlier. CBO recorded the one-time stimulus payments to individuals as spending, not tax refunds. Those one-time payments now total more than $218 billion, according to Treasury Department data released Friday.

In addition, spending on Medicare, unemployment compensation and aid to states all rose.

"A lot of these programs have been working as they were intended, broadly speaking," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington. "These are getting cash out the door quickly."

As a share of the economy, the resulting deficit in April was more than double that of any other month in the past four decades, Mr. Akabas said.

In late January, before the pandemic hit, CBO had projected the deficit for the entire fiscal year ending Sept. 30 at $1 trillion. Now, CBO expects a $3.7 trillion deficit for the fiscal year.

April is usually the government's peak month for revenue as individuals file their annual returns and businesses make quarterly estimated payments.

But this was an April unlike any other as the economy contracted and tens of millions of workers lost their jobs. Seeking to ease the blow of the economic slump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delayed the April 15 deadline for paying and filing taxes to July 15.

On top of that, Congress allowed employers to defer some payroll taxes. And it approved the one-time stimulus payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.

The government has already made most of those individual payments, so the May deficits might look smaller. But the IRS is going to start paying out business-tax refunds soon. Companies with losses in 2018 or 2019 can now use those losses to offset five prior years of profits, and they can file tax-refund claims with the IRS.

The Treasury Department is expected to report its official monthly totals for April soon. The Treasury said earlier this week that it plans to borrow $2.99 trillion this quarter as the government finances the additional spending and fills the gap left by missing revenue.

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com

