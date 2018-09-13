Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 08:18pm CEST

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The monthly U.S. budget deficit nearly doubled in August compared with a year earlier, as government spending swelled and revenues declined.

The government ran a $214 billion deficit last month, compared with a $107.7 billion budget gap in August 2017, due to a 30% rise in government outlays. The spending increase reflected some accounting shifts and calendar quirks and not actual spending changes. For example, Social Security benefit payments that would have been made in September were made in August due to the Labor Day holiday.

Accounting for these changes, the government said the deficit was $152 billion in August -- still 41% larger than the same period a year earlier.

The Treasury Department on Thursday said government receipts fell 3% in August compared with August 2017.

More broadly, the federal deficit is ballooning as government spending outpaces revenues. The budget gap totaled $898 billion in the first 11 months of the 2018 fiscal year, 33% larger than at the same point in fiscal year 2017.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:58pWall Street gains with Apple, easing trade concerns
RE
08:55pECB's Draghi should help Italy, 'not just criticise' - Salvini
RE
08:50pBOE's Carney says UK house prices would fall more than 35 percent after no-deal Brexit - the Times
RE
08:48pMURKOWSKI : U.S. Stands Ready to Help Diversify Europe’s Energy Supply
PU
08:41pArgentine peso weakens to new record low close of 39.9 per dollar
RE
08:38pOil drops two percent from four-month highs as economic concerns threaten demand
RE
08:20pCalling all bands in Texas to participate in the Battle of the Bands hosted by Hub Streat Plano and Texas Select Radio
SE
08:18pSECOND ROUND OF TARIFF-RELATED AID TO FARMERS MAY COME IN DECEMBER : Usda
RE
08:18pU.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says
DJ
08:15pEx-Deerfield partners get prison in case over U.S. agency leaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.