U.S. Budget Deficit Widened in August, Treasury Says

WASHINGTON -- The monthly U.S. federal budget deficit nearly doubled in August compared with a year earlier, as government spending swelled and revenues declined.

The government ran a $214 billion deficit last month, compared with a $107.7 billion budget gap in August 2017, due to a 30% rise in government outlays, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

The spending increase reflected some accounting shifts and calendar quirks and not actual spending changes. For example, Social Security benefit payments that would have been made in September were made in August due to the Labor Day holiday. Adjusting for these changes, the government said the deficit was $152 billion in August -- still 41% larger than the same period a year earlier.

Government receipts fell 3% in August compared with August 2017, in part due to a reduction in remittances from the Federal Reserve. Higher interest payments on the debt, a boost in military spending and rising costs associated with Social Security and Medicare all contributed to higher outlays last month.

More broadly, the federal deficit is ballooning as government spending outpaces revenues. The budget gap totaled $898 billion in the first 11 months of the 2018 fiscal year, 33% larger than at the same point in fiscal year 2017.

In a report last week, the Congressional Budget Office projected a total deficit of $793 billion for fiscal year 2018, compared with a $665 billion deficit in fiscal year 2017, a 19% increase.

Spending is up 7% so far this fiscal year while revenues have risen 1%, the Treasury said. That doesn't capture the full impact of the Republican tax overhaul that took effect in January, because it includes revenue from October, November and December -- the first three months of fiscal year 2018.

"When you remove all of the last-year tax revenue and just focus on this year, revenue is actually down about 4%,"said Marc Goldwein, a senior policy director at the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Corporate income taxes in particular have dropped off. The Treasury said Thursday gross corporate taxes have fallen 20% so far this fiscal year, while individual income tax receipts are up 1%.

As a share of gross domestic product, the deficit over the past 12 months totaled 4.4% in August, the highest since May 2013.

The $1.5 trillion tax cut approved by Congress and a two-year federal funding deal struck earlier this year are expected to push up deficits over the coming years. The Trump administration now expects the federal budget deficit to rise above $1 trillion in the fiscal year that begins this October, or 5.1% of GDP.

Trump administration officials have previously argued the tax code overhaul, coupled with a push to ease federal regulations, will help boost economic growth enough to offset rising deficits.

President Trump recently pointed to another economic policy tool to help close the budget gap: tariffs.

"Because of tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people," the president said on Twitter Aug. 5.

The Treasury statement showed revenue from customs duties has risen in recent months, as the White House imposed tariffs on imported goods, such as steel, solar panels, cars, washing machines and lumber.

Tariff revenue totaled $4.2 billion in August, about 2% of all federal receipts.

