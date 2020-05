U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April, Treasury Says

U.S. Revenue Dropped 55% in April from Year Ago to $241.86 Billion

U.S. Spending Jumped 161% in April from Year Ago to $979.71 Billion

Federal Spending, Deficit Hit Monthly Records in April

Coronavirus Spending, Revenue Measures Added Roughly $900 Billion to Federal Deficit in April - Treasury Official