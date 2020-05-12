U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April -- Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The budget deficit soared to a record $1.935 trillion in the 12 months through April as the U.S. ramped up spending and cut taxes to counter the economic slowdown and revenue dropped, a Treasury Department report showed on Tuesday.

Spending climbed to $979.71 billion in April, a monthly record, as government aid to businesses and households hit by the coronavirus pandemic started to kick in. By comparison, monthly spending averaged $384 billion in the previous year. At the same time, revenue plunged to $241.86 billion, down 55% from April 2019. That left a deficit of $737.85 billion for the month.

"They really are striking numbers that I didn't think I'd ever see," a senior Treasury Department official said at a briefing. "They just reflect the great amount of assistance that the Congress and the administration are trying to respond to the crisis with."

While tax deadlines normally make April the government's peak month for revenue, the Internal Revenue Service this year allowed taxpayers to defer payments until mid-July to keep money in the hands of consumers and businesses struggling to pay bills.

The federal budget deficit has begun a rapid expansion that the Congressional Budget Office projects will leave it at $3.7 trillion by the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year. In the 12 months through April, the gap stood at $1.935 trillion, Tuesday's data showed.

The Treasury official estimated that measures taken to counter the economic damage from the coronavirus reduced revenue in April by nearly $300 billion and increased spending by close to $600 billion. Much of the revenue decline from delayed tax-filing deadlines should be reversed in coming months, the official noted.

As a share of the economy, the deficit had been widening even before the pandemic struck. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Trump in 2017 led to sluggish growth in tax revenues, while Congress has repeatedly signed off on spending increases in recent years.

While chronic budget deficits present a long-term challenge for the U.S., most economists say the government should seek to address them gradually, when the economy is growing and unemployment is low. During severe recessions such as the one that is now under way, they say, government stimulus is crucial to containing the damage.

Congress in March authorized close to $3 trillion of spending, tax cuts and other stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus and its economic effects. Some of the largest components of those packages, including direct cash payments to households and forgivable loans for small businesses, have largely been expended. Other programs are getting off the ground.

House Democrats on Tuesday released a bill that would spend roughly another $3 trillion to battle the health and economic effects of the pandemic, staking out a position ahead of talks with Senate Republicans who are wary of additional spending.

