Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Budget Gap Hits $1 Trillion Over Past 12 Months -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:59pm EST

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. budget gap grew 34% in the first month of the fiscal year as federal spending outpaced revenue growth, pushing the 12-month deficit past $1 trillion for the first time since February 2013.

The government ran a $134 billion budget deficit in October, the Treasury Department said Wednesday. Federal outlays totaled $380 billion, an 8% increase from a year earlier and a record for the month, driven by higher spending on the military, health care and Social Security.

Receipts last month totaled $246 billion, a 3% decline from last year, which the Treasury attributed in large part to a shift in the timing of certain payments.

If not for those calendar quirks, revenue would have grown 2% in October from a year earlier, and the deficit would have widened 19% in the first month of fiscal year 2020, the Treasury said.

Over the past 12 months, the government collected $3.4 trillion in revenue and spent $4.4 trillion, bringing the total deficit to just over $1 trillion, or 4.8% of gross domestic product.

After briefly eclipsing $1 trillion in August, the U.S. budget deficit came in just shy of $1 trillion for the 2019 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, thanks to a late surge in corporate tax revenue. Annual deficits have been climbing since 2016, despite a period of low unemployment and sturdy economic growth, as tax cuts enacted in 2017 weighed on federal revenue collection and a bipartisan budget deal boosted federal spending levels.

Last year marked the fourth year in a row that budget deficits have widened, the longest stretch of deficit growth since the early 1980s, when the unemployment rate was near 11%. Deficits usually shrink during economic expansions as rising household income and corporate profits boost revenue, while spending for safety-net programs, such as unemployment insurance or food stamps, declines.

Revenue from customs duties, or tariffs, increased 39% to $2 billion last month, reflecting the higher tariffs the Trump administration has imposed in recent months. That was offset by a decline in excise taxes, which a senior Treasury official attributed part to a moratorium on a fee the government collects from health-care providers under the Affordable Care Act.

Spending on the military and on the Department of Health and Human Services -- including Medicare and Medicaid spending -- rose 8% in October. Interest payments on the debt, one of the fastest-growing parts of the federal budget, declined 4% last month from a year earlier, reflecting falling borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, a Treasury official said.

The government typically runs a deficit in October, which includes no major tax payment deadlines for individuals or corporations.

More broadly, the government is projected to continue running trillion-dollar deficits over the coming decade, as a wave of retirees pushes up mandatory spending on Social Security and Medicare.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF WEST VI : Gov. Justice addresses coal industry leaders at 47th Annual West Virginia Mining Symposium
PU
04:45pBHP : Mike Henry to become BHP Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2020
PU
04:35pUS SILVER AND GOLD : Americas Gold and Silver Q3-2019 Financial Results & Earnings Conference Call
PU
04:35pCORTEVA : Pioneer® Brand Corn and Soybean Products Continue to Set Records
PU
04:35pTEEKAY : November 13, 2019 Teekay Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04:33pMaterials Down on Trade-Deal Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:31pJ&J blockbuster loses ground to biosimilars despite Quebec court ruling
RE
04:31pEnergy Down on Trade-Deal Doubts, Natural-Gas Weakness -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:30pTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : November 13, 2019 Teekay LNG Partners Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04:28pUnited Auto Workers union unveils ethics reforms after U.S. corruption probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Global shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Annual report 2018/19 (Earnings release)
5BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group