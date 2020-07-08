Log in
U.S. Budget Gap in June Nearly Matched Entire Fiscal 2019 Deficit

07/08/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. budget deficit totaled $863 billion in June, nearly as much as the entire gap for fiscal year 2019, as federal spending tripled to combat the coronavirus pandemic and tax revenues plunged, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

Outlays soared to $1.1 trillion last month, nearly half of which went to emergency small-business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, CBO estimated. Congress enacted the law in March to help small companies meet payroll expenses and keep workers attached to their jobs.

Spending on unemployment insurance benefits also surged last month, as millions of Americans remained out of work despite efforts by many states to resume normal activity after months of widespread shutdowns. Outlays for jobless benefits climbed from $2 billion in June 2019 to $116 billion last month, nearly half of which was because of the extra $600 in weekly benefits that Congress authorized as part of what is known as the Cares Act. Those enhanced payments are set to expire at the end of this month unless Congress chooses to extend them.

Spending for other safety-net programs also climbed last month as the pandemic continued to weigh on economic activity, including outlays for nutrition assistance, Medicaid and emergency funds for hospitals.

Federal revenues, meanwhile, sank 28%, to $242 billion, which CBO attributed to declining wages and reduced economic activity, which weigh on tax collection, as well as the administration's decision to delay tax-payment deadlines until July 15.

Federal deficits typically deepen during economic downturns, as rising unemployment pushes up spending on safety-net programs such as jobless benefits and food stamps, and weighs on federal tax revenues. Unlike in previous downturns, the U.S. budget gap was already expanding, and was on track to exceed $1 trillion in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Congress has since authorized $3.3 trillion in new spending to help combat the virus, including stimulus checks to U.S. households and emergency loans and grants to struggling businesses and state and local governments.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the budget gap totaled $2.7 trillion, CBO said, more than triple the deficit during the same period a year earlier. Total receipts fell 13% from October through June compared with a year earlier, though all of the shortfall has occurred since April. CBO expects much of the deferred revenue will be collected later this year, after individuals and corporations file their tax returns by July 15. Total outlays during the period are up 49% from a year earlier.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

