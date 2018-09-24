U S Bureau of Census : LOCAL AREA PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 Census Bureau Announces Job Openings in 7 West Coast Locations The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs available in California, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

SEPT. 24, 2018 -The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs available in California, Washington, Oregon and Alaska starting this month in advance of the 2020 Census. Hiring events will kick off at local job centers in October.

The 2020 Census Jobs website is now accepting applications for area census office managers, field supervisors, census takers and clerks in Anchorage, Alaska; Salem, Ore.; Seattle, Wash.; and Bakersfield, Oakland, Riverside and Van Nuys, Calif.

Area census office managers will be responsible for ensuring that 2020 Census operations are completed within budget, on schedule and meet quality standards. They will also manage staff, conduct recruiting for office and field activities, manage personnel and payroll functions, and oversee managers and field staff positions.

Census field supervisors will support fieldwork and conduct on-the-job training for census takers. Hours of work for these positions will vary, but will be full time - up to 40 hours per week. Census field supervisors will work day or evening shifts to provide supervisory coverage and support for all census takers.

Census takers will work in the field. Hours of work for field positions will vary, but will not exceed 40 hours per week. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.

Clerkswork in an office environment. Clerical work is intermittent; clerks receive pay for hours worked and cannot exceed eight hours per day or 40 hours per week. Although most clerks work during daytime office hours, some may work in the evenings and on weekends.

For more information, please visit the 2020 Census Jobs page, call 1-855-JOB-2020 (562-2020), or visit the Census Bureau's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII.

