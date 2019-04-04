U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | APRIL 04, 2019 2018 Housing Vacancy Survey Annual Statistics These statistics provide vacancy rates, homeownership rates and characteristics of units available for occupancy for the United States.

APRIL 4, 2019 - These statistics provide vacancy rates, homeownership rates and characteristics of units available for occupancy for the United States, regions, states and the 75 largest metropolitan statistical areas. Data for all geographies are available both quarterly and annually. Homeownership rates are also tabulated by age of householder for the United States and regions, and by race/ethnicity of householder and by family status for the United States. In addition, estimates of the total housing inventory and percentage distributions of vacant for-rent and vacant for-sale-only units are available for the United States and regions.

This information is used by public and private sector organizations to evaluate housing programs and initiatives. The rental vacancy rate is a component of the index of leading economic indicators and thereby used by the government and economic forecasters to gauge the economic climate.

Main page: www.census.gov/housing/hvs/>.

Detailed tables: www.census.gov/housing/hvs/data/ann18ind.html>.

