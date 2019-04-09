Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | APRIL 09, 2019 Over One-Third of Counties had an Uninsured Rate Below 10 Percent In 2017, for the population under age 65, over one-third (38.4 percent) of all U.S. counties (3,141) had an estimated uninsured rate below 10 percent.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:03am EDT

April 9, 2019 - In 2017, for the population under age 65, over one-third (38.4 percent) of all U.S. counties (3,141) had an estimated uninsured rate below 10 percent, a slight decrease from 2016 (38.6 percent). In 2013, the year before many provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) went into effect, only 130 counties (4.1 percent) had an uninsured rate of 10 percent or less.

From 2016 to 2017, over 91 percent of counties (2,879 counties) did not have a statistically significant change in their uninsured rate. Estimated county uninsured rates ranged from 2.3 percent to 33.7 percent, with a median county uninsured rate of 10.6 percent. Among counties that experienced a change in their uninsured rate, more saw an increase (183 counties) than a decrease (79 counties).

For working-age adults, age 18 to 64, living at or below 138 percent of poverty, county uninsured rates ranged from 5.7 percent to 60.3 percent. The median county uninsured rate was 22.7 percent. In states that expanded Medicaid eligibility, 9.3 percent of counties (139 of 1,498) had an estimated uninsured rate above 20 percent, compared with 81.9 percent of counties (1,346 of 1,643) in states that did not expand.

These findings come from the Small Area Health Insurance Estimates (SAHIE) program, which is the only source for single-year estimates of the number of people with and without health insurance coverage for each of the nation's 3,141 counties. The county statistics of coverage status are provided by sex and age groups and at income levels that reflect thresholds for state and federal assistance programs. State estimates include health insurance coverage data by race and Hispanic origin in addition to age, sex and income thresholds.

Today's release includes the 2017 SAHIE report that describes demographic and economic differences in health insurance status across states and counties, as well as trends in health insurance coverage. For more information on demographic differences in health insurance coverage, view the Uninsured Rates in Urban and Rural America visualization. An interactive data and mapping tool is also available. This tool allows users to create and download state and county custom tables, thematic maps and time-trend charts for all concepts available annually for 2006 through 2017.

No news release associated with this report. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 15:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:13aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : January 2019 North American Transborder Freight Numbers
PU
11:13aLong-outlawed US trade policy wins WTO approval in Canada lumber dispute
RE
11:12aQualcomm loses court bid against EU antitrust regulators' demand for data
RE
11:09aCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Slide And Is Now Looking Vulnerable, Says Analyst
DJ
11:08aTrump, Europe ramp up tariff threats in aircraft dispute
RE
11:08aTrump slams EU in aircraft dispute, pushes tariffs on $11 billion of imports
RE
11:06aIn breakthrough, China promises EU companies equal treatment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About