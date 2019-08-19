U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 19, 2019 Current Population Survey Table Packages Now Available The U.S. Census Bureau released new tables from the 2017 and 2018 Current Population Survey.

AUG. 19, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau released new tables from the 2017 and 2018 Current Population Survey.

The foreign-born table package highlights characteristics of the foreign-born population by world region of birth and generation. These tables provide information on marital status, educational attainment, employment status, occupation, earnings, and other social and economic statistics by:

The Current Population Survey is one of the oldest, largest and most well-recognized surveys in the United States. In addition to being the primary source of monthly labor force statistics, it is also used to collect data for a variety of other studies that keep the nation informed of the economic and social well-being of its people.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###