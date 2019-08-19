U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 19, 2019 Current Population Survey Table Packages Now Available The U.S. Census Bureau released new tables from the 2017 and 2018 Current Population Survey.

AUG. 19, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau released new tables from the 2017 and 2018 Current Population Survey.
The foreign-born table package highlights characteristics of the foreign-born population by world region of birth and generation. These tables provide information on marital status, educational attainment, employment status, occupation, earnings, and other social and economic statistics by:
The Current Population Survey is one of the oldest, largest and most well-recognized surveys in the United States. In addition to being the primary source of monthly labor force statistics, it is also used to collect data for a variety of other studies that keep the nation informed of the economic and social well-being of its people.
No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.
###
Disclaimer
U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 16:36:02 UTC