U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 19, 2019 New Census Scientific Advisory Committee Members Announced The U.S. Census Bureau named eight new members to the Census Bureau's Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC).

AUG. 19, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau named eight new members to the Census Bureau's Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC). The committee provides advice on the design, operation and implementation of Census Bureau programs.

New CSAC members include Deborah Balk, Ph.D.; Luther F. Carter, Ph.D.; John L. Czajka, Ph.D.; Llewellyn Fischer; Xiao-Li Meng, Ph.D.; Kristin Anderson Moore, Ph.D.; Joe D. Whitley; and Richelle L. Winkler, Ph.D.

The CSAC will meet for their fall 2019 meeting at Census Bureau headquarters in Suitland, Md., Sept. 12-13, 2019. Agenda topics include:

Update on the 2020 Census

Update on Integrated Communications Program

Update on Partnerships Program

Proposed 2020 Data Products Plan

Plans to Evaluate 2020

2020 Demographic Analysis Program

Dissemination Plans for the 2017 Economic Census

Update on Disclosure Avoidance, Data Products and Administrative Data

Status Update on the 2020 Census Data Products Plan

Visit our Census Advisory Committees page for more information.

