U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 19, 2019 New Census Scientific Advisory Committee Members Announced The U.S. Census Bureau named eight new members to the Census Bureau's Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC).

08/19/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

AUG. 19, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau named eight new members to the Census Bureau's Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC). The committee provides advice on the design, operation and implementation of Census Bureau programs.

New CSAC members include Deborah Balk, Ph.D.; Luther F. Carter, Ph.D.; John L. Czajka, Ph.D.; Llewellyn Fischer; Xiao-Li Meng, Ph.D.; Kristin Anderson Moore, Ph.D.; Joe D. Whitley; and Richelle L. Winkler, Ph.D.

The CSAC will meet for their fall 2019 meeting at Census Bureau headquarters in Suitland, Md., Sept. 12-13, 2019. Agenda topics include:

  • Update on the 2020 Census
  • Update on Integrated Communications Program
  • Update on Partnerships Program
  • Proposed 2020 Data Products Plan
  • Plans to Evaluate 2020
  • 2020 Demographic Analysis Program
  • Dissemination Plans for the 2017 Economic Census
  • Update on Disclosure Avoidance, Data Products and Administrative Data
  • Status Update on the 2020 Census Data Products Plan

Visit our Census Advisory Committees page for more information. No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:41:03 UTC
