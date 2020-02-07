U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 07, 2020 Census Bureau to Host 2020 Census Interfaith Partner Summit Interfaith Partner Summit with faith-based leaders from across the nation for a moderated panel discussion about the 2020 Census.

What: The U.S. Census Bureau will host an Interfaith Partner Summit with faith-based leaders from across the nation for a moderated panel discussion about the 2020 Census. Leaders of faith are trusted voices within their communities and have been key partners in previous census counts helping to ensure an accurate and complete count of their congregations. The summit will include leaders of diverse religious traditions and practices and faith-based community organizations from across the country.

This event kicks off an awareness campaign to generate excitement within faith communities about the upcoming Faith Communities Census Weekend of Action, March 27-29, 2020. Building on 2020 Census faith outreach well underway, the weekend will take place at services, houses of worship, or faith community events as a coordinated opportunity for faith leaders to encourage everyone, including hard-to-count individuals and families, to respond to the 2020 Census.

The moderated panel discussion will be followed by a media Q&A and availability for one-on-one interviews with Census Bureau leadership and a diverse group of faith leaders engaged in 2020 Census outreach.