U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 20, 2019 Census Bureau Unveils New Data Tools and Apps at Technology Demo Day The U.S. Census Bureau will showcase 20+ new innovative tech tools at an interagency demonstration day called The Opportunity Project (TOP).

The U.S. Census Bureau will host technology industry and university teams to showcase 20+ new innovative tech tools at an interagency demonstration day created through a federal initiative called The Opportunity Project (TOP). These new tools address challenges such as using artificial intelligence to connect veterans with apprenticeships, promoting access to and interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), using geospatial data to prepare for disasters, combating the opioid crisis, and improving access to and management of federal grants.

TOP is a collaborative effort among government agencies, technology companies and nongovernment organizations to translate federal open data into user-friendly tools that solve real world problems for families, communities and businesses nationwide. Since 2016, 20 federal agencies and more than 100 technology companies, universities and local communities have come together to develop solutions that improve access to economic opportunity, resulting in the creation of over 75 digital tools that now help families, schools, local officials and other members of the public.

Presenters and other subject matter experts will take questions from the media following the completion of presentations. The event will include presentations, lightning talks and a two-hour live demo expo in which participants can test the new technologies and interact with the teams who built them.