U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 28, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Releases Revised Economic Indicator Calendar The U.S. Census Bureau announced updates to the 2019 economic indicator release schedule for the November and December statistical months.

*REVISED FEB. 28, 2019*

Note: This tip sheet was revised after the original release date January 30 to include economic indicator data through the March statistical month.

FEB. 6, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau announced updates to the 2019 economic indicator release schedule in coordination with other agencies and the Office of Management and Budget.

In an effort to provide economic indicator information to our stakeholders as quickly as possible, the Census Bureau is releasing revised release dates through the March statistical month. With these updates, the schedule for 2019 Census Bureau economic indicators is unlikely to change further.

The following are revised dates for delayed economic indicators data through the March statistical month due to the recent lapse in federal funding.