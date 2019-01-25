U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JANUARY 24, 2019 2020 Census Quarterly Program Management Review The U.S. Census Bureau will hold its quarterly 2020 Census Program Management Review on Friday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. EST.

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau will hold its quarterly 2020 Census Program Management Review on Friday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. EST in the auditorium at Census Bureau headquarters in Suitland, Md. Agenda topics include high-level updates on the 2020 Census program, as well as the release of the final 2020 Census Operational Plan.

In order to provide wider access to this event and to share information about 2020 Census planning with the public, the Census Bureau will broadcast the program management review live at www.census.gov/newsroom/census-live.html>.

If members of the media would like to attend in person, please contact pio@census.gov> for media clearance and additional guidance. Per policy, all attending media members will be met at the entrance and escorted at all times.

Media must RSVP by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Materials from previous program management reviews are available online.

