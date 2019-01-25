U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JANUARY 24, 2019 Study Examines Barriers, Attitudes and Motivators Toward 2020 Census The U.S. Census Bureau released results today from the 2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes and Motivators Study (CBAMS).

Jan. 24, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau released results today from the 2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes and Motivators Study (CBAMS). The national survey and series of focus groups were designed to better understand the nation's attitudes toward the 2020 Census, potential barriers that may inhibit participation, and possible motivators of responding. The CBAMS research is the foundation for building an Integrated Partnership and Communications campaign for the 2020 Census.

'Every part of the 2020 Census is grounded in research,' Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said. 'An accurate and complete census relies on U.S. households responding to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail, and the communications campaign is key to achieving that.'

This extensive research expands similar work done ahead of the last census and shows how to reach all populations, including segments of the population that are historically hard to count, and which types of messages may be most effective. That work is then reinforced by the testing of the advertising creative to be used throughout the campaign.

Today's release includes two reports: '2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes, and Motivators Study (CBAMS) Final Survey Report' and '2020 Census Barriers, Attitudes, and Motivators Study (CBAMS) Final Focus Group Report.'