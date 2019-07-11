Log in
U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 2018 Characteristics of New Housing The 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region.

07/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

JULY 11, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau recently released the 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report, which provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region. The report includes characteristics such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the location of the laundry, presence of homeowner's association, the buyer's source of financing and the structure's square footage.

The survey uses data collected by the Census Bureau's Survey of Construction, which is jointly funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, visit the Characteristics of New Housing web page. Also, check out this interactive graphic on new single-family homes in 2018.

No news release associated with this report. Tip Sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:29:09 UTC
