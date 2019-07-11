U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 2018 Characteristics of New Housing The 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region.

JULY 11, 2019 - The U.S. Census Bureau recently released the 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report, which provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region. The report includes characteristics such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, the location of the laundry, presence of homeowner's association, the buyer's source of financing and the structure's square footage.

The survey uses data collected by the Census Bureau's Survey of Construction, which is jointly funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

