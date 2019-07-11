U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 Schedule for Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics and ACS Schedule for the 2018 income, poverty and health insurance coverage statistics and 2018 American Community Survey.

2018 American Community Survey 1-year Comparison Profiles, Selected Population Profiles, Subject Tables.

Statistical Testing Spreadsheet

This American Community Survey statistical comparison tool helps users carry out statistical testing for two or more American Community Survey estimates. The spreadsheet factors in the margin of error to determine whether the estimates are significantly different (higher or lower) from each other or are not significantly different (statistically tied) from each other. For more information on using the statistical testing tool, click here to read our blog.

About the Annual Social and Economic Supplement to the Current Population Survey

The Current Population Survey serves as the nation's primary source of statistics on labor force characteristics. The Annual Social and Economic Supplement provides the official annual statistics on the nation's poverty levels as well as statistics on income, health insurance coverage, marital status, educational attainment, employee benefits, work schedules, school enrollment, noncash benefits and migration. The Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics have conducted the Current Population Survey for more than 50 years. The statistics are used by government policymakers as important indicators of our nation's economy and for planning and evaluating many government programs.

About the American Community Survey

The American Community Survey provides a wide range of important statistics about people and housing for every community across the nation. The results are used by a wide variety of users from town and city planners to retailers and homebuilders. The survey is the only source of local estimates for most of the 40 topics it covers, such as income, poverty, health insurance coverage, education, occupation, language, ancestry and housing costs.

