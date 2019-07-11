Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 Schedule for Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics and ACS Schedule for the 2018 income, poverty and health insurance coverage statistics and 2018 American Community Survey.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT
  • 2018 American Community Survey 1-year Comparison Profiles, Selected Population Profiles, Subject Tables.

Statistical Testing Spreadsheet

This American Community Survey statistical comparison tool helps users carry out statistical testing for two or more American Community Survey estimates. The spreadsheet factors in the margin of error to determine whether the estimates are significantly different (higher or lower) from each other or are not significantly different (statistically tied) from each other. For more information on using the statistical testing tool, click here to read our blog.

About the Annual Social and Economic Supplement to the Current Population Survey

The Current Population Survey serves as the nation's primary source of statistics on labor force characteristics. The Annual Social and Economic Supplement provides the official annual statistics on the nation's poverty levels as well as statistics on income, health insurance coverage, marital status, educational attainment, employee benefits, work schedules, school enrollment, noncash benefits and migration. The Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics have conducted the Current Population Survey for more than 50 years. The statistics are used by government policymakers as important indicators of our nation's economy and for planning and evaluating many government programs.

About the American Community Survey

The American Community Survey provides a wide range of important statistics about people and housing for every community across the nation. The results are used by a wide variety of users from town and city planners to retailers and homebuilders. The survey is the only source of local estimates for most of the 40 topics it covers, such as income, poverty, health insurance coverage, education, occupation, language, ancestry and housing costs.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:29:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFed's Powell affirms rate cut view; see U.S. economy humming
RE
05:54pA Ford-Volkswagen alliance with Argo could redraw self-driving sector
RE
05:50pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - July 12
PU
05:45pFed's Brainard Sees Case for Easing Monetary Policy
DJ
05:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Voted on Open Meeting Agenda Items
PU
05:38pFACEBOOK : Fed's Powell Faces Senators Amid Rate-Cut Signal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:35pFed's Brainard signals support for rate cut
RE
05:35pActivists Try to Stop a Huge Chicago Development Over $1.3 Billion in Tax Incentives -- 2nd Updated
DJ
05:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 2018 Characteristics of New Housing The 2018 Characteristics of New Housing Report provides annual statistics on the characteristics of new privately owned residential structures by census region.
PU
05:30pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 11, 2019 Schedule for Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Statistics and ACS Schedule for the 2018 income, poverty and health insurance coverage statistics and 2018 American Community Survey.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED : Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
2OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
3Oil falls on dim OPEC demand outlook, pares gains from Gulf of Mexico storm
4KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About