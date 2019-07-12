U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JULY 12, 2019 Technical Notes on Select Topics in International Censuses Notes now available for Census data archiving and preservation and for counting the hard to count in a Census.

JULY 12, 2019 - Leading up to the 2020 round of international censuses, the U.S. Census Bureau has been releasing a series of technical notes on Select Topics in International Censuses. Each note highlights a new subject, method or operation relevant to census planners in middle- to low-income countries. These notes complement the U.N. Principles and Recommendations on Population and Housing Censuses by describing certain topics in more detail. Sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Select Topics in International Censuses series is designed to assist staff in national statistical offices as they address some significant issues in the 2020 round of international censuses.

The following new technical notes are now available:

Census Data Archiving and Preservation

Individual census records include confidential personal information on virtually every person living in a country at a given time. Statistical offices must guard against the misuse of these records. This technical note provides guidance on internationally recognized standards for the special procedures and protocols required to securely archive and preserve individual census records.

Counting the Hard to Count in a Census

The inclusion of hard-to-count individuals in the nationwide data collection process is crucial to a representative census. This technical note presents four primary reasons why populations may be hard to count and strategies for successfully addressing those challenges across national contexts.

