U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | JUNE 05, 2020 Some 2020 Census Field Operations to Resume in Additional Locations The U.S. Census Bureau will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in additional ACOs across the nation the week of June 8.

June 5, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in additional area census offices (ACOs) across the nation the week of June 8. With these additions, field activities have restarted in 247 of 248 area census offices stateside, all ACOs in Puerto Rico and the Island Areas, and 98.9% of the nation's update leave workload will have resumed. As of June 4, 73% of the update leave workload was completed.

Census Bureau officials are coordinating closely with the Navajo Nation on the safe resumption of operations in the Window Rock, Arizona, ACO.

Additional ACOs in the following states will begin a phased restart of operations:

California

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

Texas

Virginia

Updates on the operations resuming by location are available at 2020census.gov. The Census Bureau will update this webpage weekly as 2020 Census operations resume across the United States.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.

