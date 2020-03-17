Log in
U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 17, 2020 American FactFinder Is Retiring March 31 AFF has been the primary data dissemination tool, provided by the Census Bureau, for almost 20 years.

03/17/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

The U.S. Census Bureau is retiring American FactFinder (AFF) on March 31, 2020. AFF has been the primary data dissemination tool, provided by the Census Bureau, for almost 20 years. Beginning in June of 2019, the Census Bureau stopped releasing new data in AFF and transitioned to data.census.gov. Data.census.gov represents a new chapter in the Census Bureau's dissemination approach by centralizing data access and allowing for a more rapid response to customers. For more information about the transition from American FactFinder to data.census.gov, see Transition From American FactFinder.

In advance of AFF retiring, there will be a webinar on making the transition to data.census.gov. This webinar is part of a series of resources available for those that may have questions on using data.census.gov.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 03:46:08 UTC
