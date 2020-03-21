U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 20, 2020 Statement on 2020 Census Internet Response Security Precautions To protect the integrity of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is using industry leading artificial intelligence services to protect responses.

March 20 - To protect the integrity of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is using industry leading artificial intelligence services to protect responses. We are continuously monitoring and refining these security measures in order to enable all legitimate responses while maintaining security. If anyone experiences this situation, we suggest using a different internet browser. Anyone can respond online, over the phone, or by mailing in the paper questionnaire.

The Census Bureau has updated text that offers a message to anyone who was blocked:

'For security reasons, this session has been terminated. Every response is important. Please try again using a different browser or device.'

