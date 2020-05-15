U S Bureau of Census : PRESS RELEASE | MAY 15, 2020 Census Bureau to Restart Field Operations in Puerto Rico The U.S. Census Bureau will resume dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at homes beginning May 22.

MAY 15, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau, in close coordination with the Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico, will resume dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at homes beginning May 22. Census Bureau employees will follow all lockdown and curfew measures outlined by Puerto Rico Executive Order 2020-038.

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is of the utmost importance. All staff will receive safety training and observe social distancing protocols in the COVID-19 environment. The Census Bureau will provide personal protective equipment for all field staff prior to restarting operations.

Census Bureau employees, as part of the Update Leave operation, will confirm or update a household's physical location and leave a census questionnaire packet at the door. Census Bureau employees are essential workers. Their work does not require interaction with the household and follows the most current health and safety guidelines. The Census Bureau expects to complete delivery of the invitation packets by June 30.

Households are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation packet. They can respond online or by phone using the Census ID included in the packet or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire. Responding with the Census ID or paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of Puerto Rico.

